Student burned after fire set on North Carolina school bus

The student said to have started the fire had left the bus by the time police arrived.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police say a North Carolina high school student was burned after another student started a fire on a school bus.

The High Point Enterprise reports High Point police Capt. Patrick O’Toole says the Southern Guilford High School student was among 15 on the bus around 5 p.m. Thursday when someone stuffed something flammable into a soda bottle and set it on fire.

Investigators don’t know what flammable substance was stuffed into the bottle, but the bus driver used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire quickly.

The student said to have started the fire had left the bus by the time police arrived.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts