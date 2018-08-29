A mother is demanding the Rock Hill School District pay for her children's medical bills after she says her sons were hurt on the school bus.

The children claimed the driver slammed on the brakes on the trip home, causing the students to fly forward into other seats.

Several students from Independence Elementary recalled the rough ride.

"I just were scared because I'm only 10 and I didn't want to die while I'm 10."

The kids said the ride on school bus 63 took a turn for the worse last Tuesday.

"We were going to Ellis Pond, and then we stop, and we were rolling, and we were trying to tell the bus driver we were rolling."

"And then we slammed on brakes, everyone flew forward."

"And then we all slammed and hit our heads."

Some students like Landon say they were hurt.

"My legs, my shoulder," Landon said.

His mother, Michelle, said she was so worried she took the boys to the ER.

"Ashton had bit down on his lip, and I can tell it was a deep cut," she said.

Michelle, along with several parents, took their concerns to the school district, but administrators told NBC Charlotte some of those claims were exaggerated.

To prove a point, the district allowed parents to view the two-hour long surveillance video from the bus ride. At one point, the district said the driver left his seat with the bus still in drive.

"When the bus started rolling, you heard kids screaming and I seen Ashton his neck flew one way he hit the back of the seat," said Michelle.

But district leaders said you don't see that happen in the video.

A spokesperson told NBC Charlotte the bus did roll for one second while the driver got up to get the attention of another student, but the impact from the driver hitting the brakes would not have caused any injuries.

The district said it believes the issue is resolved, but parents beg to differ.

"The bus driver should lose his job, and transportation, I think, is really trying to cover something up."

The district said the bus driver was a substitute and has been placed on leave since the incident. The district has not responded to the mother's request to cover medical expenses.

