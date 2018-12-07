SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police officers are searching for a man accused of killing his father back in April.

Earlier this week, a grand jury in Rowan County returned an indictment for first-degree murder against Juan Renardo Chunn.

Juan Chunn

Investigators said the victim, Eugene Milton Chunn, was found beaten to death in his home at 816 E. Franklin St in Salisbury.

Juan Chunn's last known address was Augusta, Georgia. Anyone with information on his location should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

