A bill battle is brewing in York and Lancaster counties.

The only major cable and internet provider in the area got customers fired up after proposing anyone who gets a paper bill must pay an extra fee.

The new charge by Comporium Communications made some customers want to cut the cord. The company sent notices to customers warning about the $2 monthly fee to get a statement in the mail.

"I do think it's nickel and diming."

"I guess it all depends on what it's really for."

A Comporium spokesperson claimed it's all about going green and saving some green, saying paperless bills are better for the environment and make the process more streamlined. However, the president of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the last thing a company should do is punish a customer to pay a bill.

"There have been other companies that have tried it. And they've quickly rolled it back because of consumer backlash."

Rock Hill residents pointed out some people don't have internet access.

"I feel like this maybe punishes the people that maybe don't have internet, like maybe they don't have the choice to elect paperless."

The BBB agreed.

"You're gonna penalize somebody in that situation to get your service, for the privilege of paying for that service, they have to be billed extra for that? it's just not right."

A Comporium spokesperson said it was never their intention to penalize anyone, and they are willing to work with individual customers who may have an issue.

The BBB said if you don't like the new fee, complain. Public pressure could make the company rethink the policy.

