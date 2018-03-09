ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 24 hours after a boater went under water, the search for the 51-year-old man was suspended in Rowan County Monday evening.

Officials said they got a call around 7 p.m. Sunday night from High Rock Lake. Emergency workers said George Goines of Lexington jumped off a moving pontoon and never resurfaced.

Search and rescue crews warned others to be cautious this Labor Day.

“It’s a big boating holiday. Hope everybody stays safe and just be careful what they’re doing on the water.”

Authorities said Goines jumped in the water without a life jacket. The boat was going 10 to 20 miles per hour. Some parts of the lake were shut down as the recovery effort moved forward.

“Boat traffic can still travel back and forth as they need to, but it’s sort of like being on a lane of traffic on the highway if it’s shut down for a traffic accident.”

About 50 first responders, 15 agencies and 11 boats assisted on the water -- using sonar technology and a robot to see beneath the surface.

Officials asked boaters to stay away from the area, wear life vests, and practice boating safety.

“We have a perimeter gardened off where we need them to be at so we’re pretty good with that. They need to enjoy their holiday just like anybody else does.”

The fire department will patrol the shoreline Tuesday to continue looking for Goines.

