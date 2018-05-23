HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A snake was to blame Tuesday night for a power outage in Huntersville.

Duke Energy sent NBC Charlotte this statement about the incident:

The Huntersville’s outage was caused by a snake which impacted the Furr Road transmission substation. The outage occurred yesterday, May 22. It began at 12:56. Our crews worked as safely and quickly as possible and restored power at 22:33 (about 9 ½ hours of work). Approximately 1900 customers experienced this outage.

This isn't the first time workers stumbled upon critters in the wrong places. A similar incident a couple years back in Morganton will make your jaw drop.

Two snakes wrapped around a breaker box -- dead. Electrical workers said it happens at least two to three times a year.

This year, it seems snakes are everywhere. We've reported snakes in mailboxes, front porches, inside your home and waiting under the car when you're trying to load up the kids.

Several people have reported getting bitten by copperheads. As a matter of fact, copperheads are not protected by the state, which means you legally can kill them. However, there are species that are on the no-kill list.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is a snake-advocate on Twitter.

In North Carolina all of these snake species are protected.

Eastern diamondback rattlesnake

Eastern coral snake

Timber rattlesnake

Pigmy rattlesnake

Southern hognose snake

Pine snake

Carolina water snake

Outer Banks kingsnake — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 23, 2018

