EPA hosting public hearing in Rock Hill over New-Indy proposed settlement

CATAWBA, S.C. — The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is hosting a public hearing Tuesday to allow the public to comment on the proposed settlement that would require New-Indy to minimize hydrogen sulfide emissions and pay a $1.1 million civil penalty.

The proposed settlement comes after nearly a year of complaints regarding an odor emanating from the area near the plant. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it started receiving complaints regarding the odor in January 2021.

The EPA issued an emergency order on May 13 to the paper mill in an effort to "prevent imminent and substantial endangerment to surrounding communities."

The EPA also previously issued the Clean Air Act Section 303 Emergency Order to New-Indy, requiring New-Indy to install hydrogen sulfide monitors and prohibiting the company from emitting hydrogen sulfide above health-based levels from its operations.

In a statement previously issued to WCNC Charlotte, New-Indy Catawba's mill manager said, "New-Indy worked with the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve this matter and will comply fully with the agreement. The mill has cooperated with regulators throughout the process, implemented a long list of improvements, and is grateful for this positive and constructive outcome."



The public hearing regarding the proposed settlement will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center, at 326 Technology Center Way in Rock Hill.