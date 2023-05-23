Mystery sound rocks Charleston, South Carolina

The mysterious noise was heard around the greater Charleston area shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Residents living along the South Carolina coast Tuesday reported hearing a loud bang and shaking shortly before 9 a.m., according to reports.

"Getting several questions about a large boom/rumble in the Charleston area earlier this morning," the South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted. "We have no reports of any earthquakes at this time. We’re working to determine the source."

The noise seemed to be heard across the Charleston area, including in Moncks Corner, a town in the northern Charleston suburbs, and James Island, which is located south of the city center, according to a report from NBC affiliate WCBD-TV.

Some residents, including Charleston weatherman Jared Smith, speculated the sound could have been military-related, either from an explosives operations conducted by Joint Base Charleston near the Wharf Alpha on the Cooper River in Goose Creek -- or from a potential sonic boom caused by a military aircraft.

Might’ve been this, too…shockwaves from a morning explosion likely would have been amplified by the lingering nocturnal inversion, so this also tracks. https://t.co/Ho5wjRRdDB — Charleston Weather - @chswx@chswx.social (@chswx) May 23, 2023

A spokesperson with Joint Base Charleston told WCBD-TV it did not appear to be base-related and said their EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] was not active.

The mystery of the loud noise helped me "Charleston" a trending search on Twitter Tuesday morning.