CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Steele Creek.

According to CMPD, officers were investigating a shooting into a home in the 14300 block of Carolina Forest Road around 10:30 Sunday night when they heard gunshots. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Terale Claridy-Vaught, was pronounced dead at the scene after police found him lying in the roadway.

The victim in this case has been identified as 18-year-old Terale Claridy-Vaught. Anyone with information is asked to call @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600. pic.twitter.com/dQ3qlhrLFR — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2018

Officers were searching for the suspect and urged neighbors to stay in their homes. A helicopter could be heard and seen circling the area. A little after 5 a.m., officers said they felt the suspect was no longer in the area.

No suspect information has been released by CMPD and no arrests have been made.

