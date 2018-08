SALISBURY, N.C. — A man and a woman were shot and killed Friday afternoon in Rowan County, authorities said.

The call came in around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Monroe St. in Salisbury. Officials said the shooting happened in Town Creek Park.

NBC Charlotte has learned three suspects are on the run. No descriptions were released.

The victims' names were not disclosed pending notification of family.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC