CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle wreck just outside of uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Medic and state troopers responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near West 5th Street and East Brookshire Freeway. Medic said all four people who were hurt in the crash are being treated for minor injuries at CMC Main.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. CMPD said drivers across the Queen City should expect major delays around the area.

