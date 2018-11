CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy section of Providence Road in south Charlotte is shut down due to a downed tree.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that a tree fell on the inbound lanes of Providence Road at Sardis Road around 7 a.m. Multiple lanes are blocked and the road will be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

NBC Charlotte as a crew headed to the scene. Please stick with WCNC.com for the latest as more information becomes available.

