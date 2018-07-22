YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle wreck in York County Saturday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call of a crash around 10 p.m. on S.C. 160 near Sleepy Hollow Road in Fort Mill.

Upon arrival, state troopers found a motorcyclist ejected from a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Nissan four-door at the scene.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. According to state troopers, the Nissan was trying to make a left turn into a private drive when the motorcycle hit them.

Both the driver and the passenger inside the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts and were not hurt in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, state troopers said.

Officials have not released the deceased motorcyclist's identity. The deadly crash is under investigation.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC