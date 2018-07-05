CHARLOTTE, N.C. – All southbound lanes of I-85 in northeast Charlotte were shut down after a fatal crash early Monday morning.

According to NC Highway Patrol, state troopers responded to a reported crash on I-85 at Graham Street a little before 1:30 a.m. Monday. Crash investigators said at least five vehicles, including a motorcycle and tractor-trailer, were involved in the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic and another person was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

ROAD CLOSED I This stretch of I-85 S/B is not expected to re-open until 6:30A. #CLTtraffic #UPWITHWCNC pic.twitter.com/GGwchh7nn7 — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) May 7, 2018

NCDOT, the road was reopened just after 5:30 a.m.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed.

