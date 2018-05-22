YADKIN COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A North Carolina state trooper died in an accident on Interstate 77 in Elkin Tuesday morning.

Roxboro police chief David Hess tweeted his condolences for Trooper Samuel Bullard out of Surry County around 7:15 a.m.

I extend my deepest sorrows to the @NCSHP family as they mourn the loss of Trooper Samuel N. Bullard, E532 (Surry County) who died in a pursuit related motor vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County. All @CityofRoxboro Staff will wear a mourning band. #LODD pic.twitter.com/a5AguX6o1h — David Hess (@ChiefDavidHess) May 22, 2018

Elkin police said the wreck happened near the NC Highway 67 exit on I-77 south. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

A post from the Elkin Police Department on Facebook made just after midnight says a stretch of I-77 southbound will be closed until further notice.

The NC DOT gave a detour those traveling on I-77: Take Exit 82, for NC-67. Turn Left onto NC-67 East, continue for 6 miles. Turn right onto US-601 South, continue for 9 miles. Turn right onto US-421 N, continue for 9 miles to get back on I-77.

