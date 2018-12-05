CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With tears streaming down her face, Cortney King talked to NBC Charlotte about her twin sister, Whitney Jo King. The young mother was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday morning in a Steele Creek apartment.

Michael Brown, Whitney's boyfriend and the father of her six-month-old child, turned himself into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. He was charged with murder after Whitney's body was found in the apartment. Their baby was also there but not hurt.

Cortney King remembers her sister as one of the sweetest people she'd ever met.

"Whitney did not have a mean bone in her body; she never met a stranger," said Cortney.

It's hard to understand Cortney during parts of the interview, but it's definitely understandable why she had such a hard time talking about Whitney.

"Her greatest joy was being a mom," Cortney said as she cried. "We are so saddened that she doesn't get to celebrate in that joy for her first Mother's Day."

Born only six minutes apart, Cortney said she and Whitney were linked for life until bullets broke the unbreakable bond they shared.

"Half of my soul has been taken," Cortney said through sobs.

While the King family copes with a tragedy they can barely grasp, they're also speaking out about domestic violence.

"Anyone can become a victim of domestic violence. Please watch for warning signs and protect those you love," Cortney pleaded.

Instead of celebrating her first-ever Mother's Day on Sunday, Whitney will be buried.

"That baby is the only thing I have left of her, and I take comfort because when that baby is able to look at me, he'll be able to see his mom," said Cortney.

The family lives in South Carolina, but the baby remains in North Carolina until they are able to gain guardianship after paperwork is processed.

