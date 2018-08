SALISBURY, N.C. — A man and a woman were shot and killed Friday afternoon in Rowan County, authorities said.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Monroe St. in Salisbury.

No arrest was made, and a suspect description was not released.

The victims' names were not disclosed pending notification of family.

