CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An upscale restaurant in South End was hit by a violent crime over the weekend.

Police said four armed suspects robbed Sullivan’s Steakhouse at around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The restaurant is just steps away from the popular rail trail.

“It’s a little scary,” said resident Christina Petrillo.

Petrillo said she just moved to the area from Cleveland, Ohio within the past two weeks.

“On this rail, it seems very populated, so I’m kinda surprised it would happen right there,” she said.

Police said there were five victims, including at least two employees.

“I’ve heard it’s a really nice restaurant so that really surprises me,” said Mackenzie Gaines, who lives nearby.

Police said one of the employees, a 40-year-old man, suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

“That’s actually kind of early, I feel like, for a weekend, I’m sure a bunch of people were out when it happened so that is scary,” said Petrillo.

According to the police report, 24 items were stolen including credit cards, IDs, a cell phone, and $400.

“That makes me a little uneasy, I’m glad you told me what’s going on,” said Gaines. “I hope they get caught.”

“If they robbed there, they might rob someone else next time,” said Petrillo.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this case is asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

