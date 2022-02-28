Is Black history mandated in NC public schools?

DPI tells us even though it is not mandated in NC public schools, it is still in American History standards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few months ago, we did a Verify story on the holocaust, which is now required to be taught in North Carolina schools.

Viewer Paul S. saw that story and sent us an email saying:

"I just saw your report about Holocaust education being mandatory for NC Public Schools. Do the same rules apply for black history?"

THE QUESTION:

Is Black history mandated in North Carolina public schools?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, Black history is not mandated in NC public schools. However, it is included in the learning standards from the department of public instruction.

WHAT WE FOUND:

We went straight to DPI with this question. In an email, they told us there is no specific legislation requiring schools in North Carolina to teach Black history. They also told us North Carolina is a "local control" state meaning each district or charter determines its own curriculum.

They went on to say while no standards are mandated, it would be impossible to graduate from a North Carolina School without having been exposed to Black history.

Taking a look at DPI's learning standards for K-12 lessons involving Black history is categorized under "American History."

"Black history is really connected with American history at the same time though I do think they are different fields, and they do have sort of different origins and different approaches," Professor Cameron said.

He went on to say:

"We have to remember that African Americans were some of the most artisan revolutionary's, and they were some of the strongest voices with separation from Great Britain."

Though there is no law stating Black history must be taught in North Carolina schools, Cameron says it's important to our nation's history.

"Just of the critical importance of African American history in North Carolina and the united states," Professor Cameron said. "If anything is going to be required, that would be a really good route to go."

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

