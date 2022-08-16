When it comes to determining if someone is dead, North and South Carolina follow different laws.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last week, actor Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days to see if her organs could be donated. This had many wondering if she was legally dead. By California law, she was. But what does the law say here in the Carolinas?

THE QUESTION:

If you’re brain dead, are you considered legally dead in the Carolinas?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas.

WHAT WE FOUND:

South Carolina is one of 39 states that follows the uniformed determination of death act, which provides a comprehensive legal basis for determining death in all situations.

"If someone has no brain activity at all, they are officially dead according to 39 states, including South Carolina," Reggie said.

North Carolina has its own law about when someone can legally be declared dead.

When we asked him about the north Carolina law, Mauney said

“90-323 is what I would call a “safe harbor” statute for doctors that provides one objective criterion (“brain death”) for determining that someone is dead.” He added quote, “No one can argue about whether brain death constitutes death because the legislature says that is one way to determine death."

