Certain clouds can create higher UV ray levels

When the sun is shining down, it is easy to remember to apply sunscreen, but what about when its cloudy outside? Can you get burned even then?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As many families are wrapping up summer break, they may be taking one last beach trip. When the sun is shining down, it is easy to remember to apply sunscreen, but what about when it's cloudy outside? Can you get burned even then?

The American Academy of Dermatology said even on cloudy days, up to 80% of UV rays can get through clouds.

"Any cloud coverage, you can certainly get damaging effects of UVA rays," Dr. Daniel said.

Johnny Gurgen Dermatology said some clouds can create higher UV levels than perfectly cloudless days.

"It depends on what types of clouds," Dr. Daniel said. "If you get into the sierras clouds and other types of clouds, I don't think people will be keen enough to know exactly which clouds are in the sky."

Those cirrus clouds are short, detached clouds that UV rays could get through easier. When it's shady outside, some people forget to put on sunscreen, causing them to get sunburnt.

"It's not as hot, and sometimes heat triggers us to think of sunscreen, so if it's not as hot, we are not applying frequently," Dr. Daniel said.

Dr. Daniel explained UV rays could reflect on surfaces like sand and water, increasing your chance of sunburn.

"Sand and water are probably the two most damaging effects that are going to reflect up, so sun rays coming down you can get them to bounce back up, and you can get them a second time too," Dr. Daniel said.

The moral of the story is to put on that sunscreen, even if it's cloudy because the sun can still get through and sometimes even create more sunburn depending on the type of cloud.

