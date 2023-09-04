Fact Check: What you need to know before riding in a driverless taxi

A self-driving taxi company called Cruise was testing out its fleet of vehicles here in the Queen City. But what happens if you get in an accident in their car?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We brought you this story a few weeks ago. A San Francisco self-driving taxi company called Cruise was testing out its fleet of vehicles here in the Queen City.

But what happens if you get in an accident involving one of these driverless cars?

On the Cruise website, they break down what you should do if the driverless taxi you are riding in is involved in a collision.

Cruise says if it detects a crash, it can communicate with the rider through the car's phone system. Cruise will use the car's cameras to evaluate what is happening around the vehicle.

If you’re a rider, stay buckled and wait in the car if you can. If you need to, Cruise says to exit onto a sidewalk. Then, a Cruise support specialist will contact you and get you the help you need right away.

The Insurance Information Institute says Cruise can gather information about the collision through the car’s system of sensors and cameras.

According to Cruise, the company will assess the damage and handle the insurance aspects through its own insurance carrier.

But what if you’re driving in your own vehicle and you get into a collision with a cruise driverless taxi? The Insurance Information Institute says you should contact your insurance company right away to help you assess the damage, take photos, and provide your statement. Fault will then be determined from the assessments, photos, and statements.

In the end, claims will be paid out just like any other car accident.

