Mauney said while there is no set dress code in place, a judge can dictate what is appropriate in his or her courtroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have a driver's license or are registered to vote in North Carolina, there is a chance you could be summoned for jury duty.

A Charlotte Reddit poster is asking if they will be thrown out of court and forced to serve at a later date for what they will wear.

So, is there a dress code if you are serving on jury duty?

OUR SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

On its website, the US District Court states there is no formal dress code for legal proceedings however, they remind everyone that court is a solemn and dignified place, and to dress with that in mind.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Judicial Branch states you should dress comfortably but not too casually, and judges may not allow halter tops or tank tops, cut-off jeans, and shirts with offensive wording or images.

"If a judge says to you in the courtroom that you need to dress appropriately then you need to listen to what the judge says to you," Mauney said.

Mauney said while there is no set dress code in place, a judge can dictate what is appropriate in his or her courtroom.

MORE VERIFY ON WCNC

"If I am doing that to escape jury service that's probably not going to be an effective topic," Mauney said. "The judge is going to say tomorrow when you come back we are going to want you to dress appropriately and that means a polo shirt and some blue jeans and not a t-shirt."

Mauney said if you don't listen to the judge, there could be consequences.

"The judge is going to ask you to wear something reasonable and tomorrow when you come back," Mauney said. "To serve on the jury to be dressed differently and then if you're not the judge has contempt power and the judge can hold you in contempt and that could mean a monitory fine."

So while there is no set dress code, Mauney said to wear something comfortable and appropriate.