Many parents will be looking to find daycares, babysitters, and camps to watch their kids this summer. Can you leave your child home alone?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer approaching fast, many parents will be looking to find daycares, babysitters and camps to watch their kids this summer. What happens if a plan falls through? Can you leave your child home alone?

THE QUESTION:

Is there a law in North Carolina that states a certain age when children can be left home alone?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, there is not a law in North Carolina that states a certain age when children can be left home alone.

WHAT WE FOUND:

First, we went to NCDHHS for answers. In an email, they said quote:

No legal age for when a child can stay at home alone has been established; however, NC fire code specifies that children under age eight should not be locked or confined.

"If you are locking the child in a room in the house, and you leave the house, and they are not supervised by a parent, that's going to be when that fire code piece kicks in," Miller said.

NCDHHS also states a report alleging a child under the age of six left alone must have an immediate response.

"The police also have the requirement to follow up within 48 hours to NCDHHS with a formal report and why they were called to the scene," Miller said.

There are also different factors NCDHHS would take into consideration in determining whether the child can be safely left alone, like the length of time the child is left alone, the child's age, and cognitive abilities.

"The court would be looking at does it rise to the level where the child is in harm's way for real danger to happen," Miller said.

CMPD also told us the application of the law is on a case-by-case basis.

