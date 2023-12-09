Does your landlord need to write a note to your insurance before you can cancel your renter's insurance?

One viewer is wondering if there are any laws in North Carolina that prevent them from being covered with renter's insurance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the latest statistics from Rent Cafe, 47% of the households in Charlotte are renting either apartments or houses. When you rent, it's wise to protect your belongings with renters insurance.

One viewer is wondering if there are any laws in North Carolina that prevent them from being covered with renter's insurance if they move. The viewer sent us an email and said their friend moved apartments in North Carolina, but they say, according to their insurance company, they couldn't cancel the insurance policy from the previous apartment because a North Carolina law forbidding it. The law supposedly requires written notice from the prior landlord confirming that the resident moved before the policy can be canceled.

THE QUESTION:

Is there a law in North Carolina that requires renters to get a written notice from their landlord stating they moved before they can cancel or switch their renters insurance to a new address?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, there is no North Carolina law that requires renters to get a written notice from their landlord stating they moved before they can cancel or transfer their renter's insurance to a new address.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The Insurance Information Institute said renters insurance covers three financial protections.

Coverage for personal possessions

Liability protection

Additional living expenses

So, is there an NC state law that says you need a note from your landlord in order to switch? A spokesperson from the North Carolina Department of Insurance told us:

"There is no law or regulation that requires a landlord's written notice before a tenant can cancel a renters insurance policy. An insurer cannot deny a request from an insured policyholder to cancel the policy if it is done in accordance with the cancellation provisions of the policy contract."

PolicyGenius said if you move apartments and already have a renters insurance policy in place, you don't have to cancel. You can transfer it to your new address. However, you may need to cancel if you move to another state where your insurer doesn't offer coverage.

