No, it's not illegal to write 'love letters' to sellers. However, there are some things you need to avoid in the letter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been a hot real estate market for more than a year now. People are doing everything they can to get into their dream homes. Even writing so-called "love letters" to convince the current owner to sell. However, is it legal to pour your heart out to a homeowner on why you deserve to buy their home?

THE QUESTION:

Is it illegal to write a "Love Letter" to a home seller in the Carolinas?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, it is not illegal to write a love letter to a home seller in the Carolinas. However, you need to be cautious of what you write in the letter and stick to speaking about the property itself.

WHAT WE FOUND:

North Carolina Realtor David Hoffman, told us a "love letter" is basically what it sounds like, a potential buyer would write to the seller about how their family would enjoy the home and why they love it.

"Once there is a bidding war, and there are multiple buyers for not many houses, buyers would say OK, I want to show the seller why we stand out and tug at the heartstrings," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said these "love letters" themselves aren't illegal. However, you need to be careful what you write in them.

"There are a lot of classes that are protected, like familial classes you know you can't talk about your son or daughter you can't talk about your husband or wife," Hoffman said.

The National Association of Realtors warns members against utilizing love letters to help clients get their dream homes. That's because of those protected classes. The Fair Housing Act prevents anyone involved in leasing or selling homes from discriminating based on race, sex, disability, religion, and familial status.

"The buyer's agent could be disciplined or fined or their license suspended," Hoffman said.

That's the danger of these "love letters," they could convince a seller to give the letter writer a sweetheart deal based on shared experiences or values. Hoffman said your best bet is to speak about the property itself.