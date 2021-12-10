With the end of the year just a few weeks away, it's time to get your finances ready for the New Year. So do you need to spend all the money in your HSA account?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the end of the year just a few weeks away, it's time to get your finances ready for the New Year. So do you need to spend all the money in your health savings account, or else you will lose it?

We have seen a lot of questions about the difference between health savings account known as an HSA and a flex spending account known as an FSA.

Though the two acronyms are only one letter different, there is one important distinction that comes up every December.

THE QUESTION:

Do you have to spend all the money in your health savings account by the end of the year?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, you do not have to spend your health savings account money by the end of the year, but you do need to use your FSA money by the end of the planned year.

WHAT WE FOUND:

First, let's look at the difference between an HSA and FSA. According to Healthcare.gov, a health savings account is a type of savings account that lets you set aside money on a pre-tax basis to pay for qualified medical expenses.

"So just like a retirement account, but it's going to be used for medical expenses," Henry said.

Meanwhile, a flex saving account is a special account you put money into that you use to pay for certain out-of-pocket health care costs.

"Flex spending accounts have a little bit more variety of what it can be used on, unlike an HSA, which is typically medical expenses," Henry said.

Henry tells us generally, you must use the money in an FSA within the plan year. However, according to Healthcare.gov, your employer may offer an extra grace period to use those funds.

"You don't want to lose money, so you have to go spend it, and you will find something in there that you can spend it on," Henry said.

There are various things you can spend your FSA money on, including dental care, eye care, health screenings, and more.

Meanwhile, Henry tells us you can keep your HSA account as long as you need even if you transfer to another company and you can use the money on your family medical expenses.

"So the HSA is where you grow the money, and you do not spend it each year," he said. You can actually leave that employer and take the HSA with you, and it's a health savings account, and it stays there for the whole time."

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.