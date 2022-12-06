The reasons why soup really helps when you're sick

Dr. Vyas tells WCNC the most important thing when fighting any sickness is hydration and liquids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year again, with holiday parties, family in town, and colds and the flu. North Carolina is still registering a "very high" flu activity level. So when you are feeling under the weather, does mom's remedy, warm soup, really help?

THE QUESTION:

Does soup really help you feel better when you're sick?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, soup can make you feel better when you're sick.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Dr. Vyas tells WCNC the most important thing when fighting any sickness is hydration and liquids.

"Drink lots of fluids non caffeinated beverages are the best," Dr. Vyas said.

Penn Medicine also agrees that mama knows best, and they recommend consuming that soup because not only does it hydrate, but the sodium in the soup can help to ease pain from a sore throat while the heat of the broth will work to relieve a stuffy nose and sinus pressure. Chicken noodle soup is commonly mentioned as a home remedy because of its vitamins and minerals. However, if you're not a fan, Dr. Vays said any soup would do.

"Whatever kind of broth you like or whatever kind of soups you like, whether it be lentil soups or any sort of miso soup, anything and everything that is water-based that you can get is quite helpful when you are trying to fight the common cold," Dr. Vays said.

Of course, soup can't cure a respiratory virus, but lots of rest and hydration will help.

