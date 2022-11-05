If you’re driving into uptown for an event at the spectrum center, you’re most likely paying for parking. How does the price of parking compare to other cities?

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets season might be over, but in June, the Spectrum Center is jammed packed with concerts. Uptown is usually buzzing when we see big names come into town, but it can also mean fees for event parking.

If you look at the Spectrum Center's website, there are big names like Machine Gun Kelly and James Taylor and others performing.

If you’re driving into uptown for an event at the Spectrum Center, you’re most likely paying for parking. How does the price of parking compare to other cities?

THE QUESTION:

Is the Spectrum Center one of the cheapest arenas for parking in the U.S?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, the Spectrum Center is one of the cheapest arenas for parking in the U.S.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The study looked at all the Arenas in the United States and found the Spectrum Center had the lowest price of $10 parking near the arena.

When we compared these prices on SpotHero, we found that the $10 parking was at 209 East 5th Street, only 426 feet away from the Spectrum Center, and 306 East 4th Street, only .2 miles away from the Spectrum Center.

We did find cheaper options at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for eight dollars, however, the parking garage was about a mile away from the arena.

So you can either pay the price of walking or a little more from your wallet.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC



