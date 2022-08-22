Here's why you might need to fill out a tax form if you sell goods on e-commerce sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We got this email from viewer Ludwell C, he said:
"I sold two preseason Panther tickets on Ticketmaster. I have received an email asking me among others things to provide my tax ID so Ticketmaster can send me a 1099k if I sell over $600 in tickets on the website. Is this legit? I sold my tickets for less than I paid for them. Why would my proceeds be assumed to be income?"
OUR SOURCES :
THE ANSWER:
Yes, if you sell something for more than $600 on Ticketmaster, you have to fill out a 1099K form.
WHAT WE FOUND:
When the American Rescue Plan went into effect on Jan. 1, so did a new law that requires sales completed on E-Commerce platforms to be reported to the IRS.
The new law now requires people who get more than $600 per year to report it.
"This could come from a variety of places," Henry said. "This could be a ticket sale, but it could be many things, things you sold on e-bay, could be all different types of transactions."
The Ticketmaster website said the company is generally required to file a Form 1099-K report with the IRS if the gross amount of your transactions is $600 or more in a calendar year.
"When you file taxes in 2023 so by April 15 by 2023 that will be a reportable transaction," Henry said
But what about the second part of Ludwell's question?
If you're selling something at a loss, do you still have to fill out a 1099k for Ticketmaster?
Henry told us, "Since the sale is more than $600, third-party payment apps will still issue you a 1099-K tax form no matter what." However, the $600 would not be taxed as income in this case because it's a loss, not a gain."
Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit /verify.