Here's why you might need to fill out a tax form if you sell goods on e-commerce sites

A new law requires people selling on e-commerce apps/site to fill out a 1099K tax form if they sell worth more than 600 dollars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We got this email from viewer Ludwell C, he said:

"I sold two preseason Panther tickets on Ticketmaster. I have received an email asking me among others things to provide my tax ID so Ticketmaster can send me a 1099k if I sell over $600 in tickets on the website. Is this legit? I sold my tickets for less than I paid for them. Why would my proceeds be assumed to be income?"

Yes, if you sell something for more than $600 on Ticketmaster, you have to fill out a 1099K form.

When the American Rescue Plan went into effect on Jan. 1, so did a new law that requires sales completed on E-Commerce platforms to be reported to the IRS.

The new law now requires people who get more than $600 per year to report it.

"This could come from a variety of places," Henry said. "This could be a ticket sale, but it could be many things, things you sold on e-bay, could be all different types of transactions."

The Ticketmaster website said the company is generally required to file a Form 1099-K report with the IRS if the gross amount of your transactions is $600 or more in a calendar year.

"When you file taxes in 2023 so by April 15 by 2023 that will be a reportable transaction," Henry said

But what about the second part of Ludwell's question?

If you're selling something at a loss, do you still have to fill out a 1099k for Ticketmaster?

Henry told us, "Since the sale is more than $600, third-party payment apps will still issue you a 1099-K tax form no matter what." However, the $600 would not be taxed as income in this case because it's a loss, not a gain."

