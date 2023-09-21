Yes, you can still get the updated COVID-19 vaccine for free in Mecklenburg County

The CDC is also launching the Bridge Access program to ensure that people who are uninsured or underinsured will still have a way to get the vaccine for free.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medical offices and pharmacies across the country are beginning to get the new COVID-19 vaccine. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the government is also transitioning the vaccine to commercial markets.

That transition has some people worried they will no longer be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free.

THE QUESTION

Can you still get the updated COVID-19 vaccine for free in Mecklenburg County?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you can still get the updated vaccine free of charge in Mecklenburg County.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines will remain free for most Americans through their health insurance plans.

The CDC is also launching the Bridge Access program to ensure that people who are uninsured or underinsured will still have a way to get the vaccine for free.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the CDC will purchase the updated vaccine and send it to local health care providers and certain pharmacies, like Walgreens and CVS.

"Mecklenburg County Health Department is enrolled as a bridge county provider, so we will have vaccines that are affordable and at no cost to residents," Washington said.

Children can also be covered by the CDC's Vaccine for Children program. This will allow kids to receive the vaccine even if their parents don't have insurance or their insurance won't cover the shot.

"We don't have the vaccine yet, but we are hopeful that we will have the first shipment the first week of October," Washington said.

See where you can get the vaccine for free here.

