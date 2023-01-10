Fact Check: Changes to child support in North Carolina

Every four years, the North Carolina General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Here are some of the changes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This month many new laws and regulations went into effect in the Carolinas. The North Carolina General Assembly also made some changes to child support in the Tar Heel state.

Every four years, the North Carolina General Assembly updates the child support guidelines. Basically, it's a formula that lets the courts know how much child support each parent should be paying.

First, let's look at the child support calculator and how these guidelines work. Miller tells us the formula takes into account a lot of factors like the salaries of both parents, the number of overnights each parent has with their children, who pays for health insurance, and daycare expenses.

"You would put all of those into the calculator, and the calculator would spit out the number that would be involved in your case," Miller said.

Before Jan. 1, families making $30,000 a month or less could use the child support guidelines. The general assembly increased that number to $40,000 per month combined.

"You can always agree to any number that you want to if you come up with a number that both parents feel comfortable with," Miller said. "But if you can't come to that agreement, then the court is going to apply these guidelines if the income threshold isn't over 40 thousand dollars per month."

Another change is the amount for stay-at-home parents. Miller tells WCNC the old guideline allowed stay-at-home parents caring for a child under the age of three to be able to put zero for their income.

"Now the court has the ability, even if you are staying at home with a child under the age of three, the court can impute income to you at a bare minimum of the minimum wage so that you have income put into the child support calculator," Miller said.

Miller tells WCNC generally, child support would increase between the old guidelines to the new ones. That change is an increase of about four percent in child support. However, for ongoing child support cases, that is not an automatic change, meaning either party would need to request a modification from the court for the new number to be applied.

