VERIFY: No, the July 3-5 gas boycott will not lower gas prices

Joseph Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina, said it comes down to supply and demand.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to AAA Carolinas, the average gas price for North Carolina is under $5, but a social media push is asking people to boycott the pumps in hopes of lowering prices even more.

It's all over TikTok. People are asking drivers to not fill up their tanks from July 3 to July 5, over the 4th of July holiday, in the hopes prices will drop and be set back to what they were months ago.

THE QUESTION

Can a three-day-long boycott drop or reset gas prices?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, a three-day-long boycott will not reset or lower gas prices.

WHAT WE FOUND

People on social media said this same boycott happened in 2008 during the recession and prices dropped after. If it did, Wright said there was no record of change.

“If history shows this, we have never seen anything in AAA that something like this can really move the needle as gas prices concern," Wright said.

Von Nessen said it comes down to supply and demand.

“Prices do go down in response to a decline in consumption but only if the decline in consumption is for a decline for a good period of time," Von Nessen said.

Wright compared it to fasting before a holiday meal.

"What if you decide right before Thanksgiving, you fast and then you eat a turkey on Thanksgiving Day, you get extra calories and extra desserts all of that," Wright said. "OK you might have fasted but then you eat the entire fridge, so how you are moving the needle."

Both said no matter what day, people are still buying gas. AAA Carolinas added North Carolina gas prices are dropping but could go back up closer to the holiday weekend.

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit /verify.

