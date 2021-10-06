VERIFY: No, there is not a stimulus program offering $3,700 to homeowners

A program claiming homeowners can qualify for a stimulus program that will give them $3,708.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may have seen it on social media, an ad promising thousands of dollars for homeowners but is it true?

We have received several emails about this program. It promises homeowners if they qualify, they will receive thousands of dollars.

THE CLAIM:

A program claiming homeowners can qualify for a stimulus program that will give them $3,708.

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER:

No, there is not a program where homeowners can qualify for $3,708.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The ad claims that homeowners with a mortgage can apply and get up to $3,708 each year deducted from their payments as soon as October. It then asks you to fill out your information in a survey to see if you qualify.

"It seems to be the latest thing now that the other stimulus programs have wound down, and scammers are just trying to find that other angle," Tom Bartholomy said.

Bartholomy tells us it's not free money but a scam.

"It's very appealing to some people, especially if they haven't received any government stimulus and unfortunately, we are talking to a lot of people who have taken that bait," Bartholomy said.

According to Bartholomy, there are a few ways to tell right away that this is not real. At the bottom of the ad, there is "fine print" stating

"The information provided on this website is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor does it constitute any kind of financial advice."

At the top of the page, it also says advertorial meaning it's not a real news article but staged like one.

"There is no stimulus out there today that been proposed or that's been enacted that is attached to a mortgage," David Hoffman said.

Hoffman tells us some companies will try this tactic for a bait and switch.

"It's like the fine print is like this is not real this is a way to capture the information you might be able to get a loan which will give you $3,000 but you just rob it from Peter to pay Paul," Hoffman said.

According to Hoffman, if you need a loan for your mortgage, steer clear of the internet and go to someone you can trust.