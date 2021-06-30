Verify: No, there is not an actual gas shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are rumors of another potential gasoline shortage just days before the 4th of July.
Let's verify.
The Question
Is there a gas shortage ahead of the 4th of July weekend?
The Sources
- Patrick De Haan an analyst for Gas Buddy
- National tank truck carriers group
The Answer
First an important note. These outages are only being reported in some areas.
Right now, that doesn't include the Carolinas.
A viewer texted us this question: "I keep seeing all these headlines about a gas shortage. Is it true?"
According to Patrick De Haan, an analyst for Gas Buddy, refineries are producing plenty of gasoline -- meaning this is not a shortage or supply issue.
It's a tanker truck driver issue.
In fact, data shows nearly 25% of all trucks nationwide are sitting parked because of a lack of qualified drivers.
The issue isn't having enough gasoline, it's getting that fuel to the stations.
So we can verify that is not true, there is not an actual shortage.
If you're hitting the road this 4th of July weekend, experts say the gas station will probably be crowded, but there's no reason to panic.
VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit /verify.