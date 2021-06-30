Verify: No, there is not an actual gas shortage

Is there a gas shortage ahead of the 4th of July weekend? Let's verify.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are rumors of another potential gasoline shortage just days before the 4th of July.

Let's verify.

The Question

Is there a gas shortage ahead of the 4th of July weekend?

The Sources

Patrick De Haan an analyst for Gas Buddy

National tank truck carriers group

The Answer

First an important note. These outages are only being reported in some areas.

Right now, that doesn't include the Carolinas.

A viewer texted us this question: "I keep seeing all these headlines about a gas shortage. Is it true?"

According to Patrick De Haan, an analyst for Gas Buddy, refineries are producing plenty of gasoline -- meaning this is not a shortage or supply issue.

It's a tanker truck driver issue.

In fact, data shows nearly 25% of all trucks nationwide are sitting parked because of a lack of qualified drivers.

The issue isn't having enough gasoline, it's getting that fuel to the stations.

So we can verify that is not true, there is not an actual shortage.

If you're hitting the road this 4th of July weekend, experts say the gas station will probably be crowded, but there's no reason to panic.