VERIFY: No, Reba McEntire is not reaching out on social media to ask fans for cash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you had a celebrity reach out to you? Some people on social media tell our VERIFY team that Reba Mcentire, the famous county singer, is sliding into their direct messages.

However, the red flags go up when the account starts asking for money.

THE QUESTION

Is Reba McEntire reaching out to people on social media asking for money?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Reba McEntire is not reaching out to people on social media and asking for money.

WHAT WE FOUND

If you know country, you know the singer Reba McEntire. She's a musician, actor, award winner, but is she really connecting with people on Facebook?

"No, it's basically an imposter scam," Bartholomy said. "They are posting pictures of Reba out there and people can capture and use for their own gain."

In Facebook messenger screenshots sent to our VERIFY team, an account is asking Facebook users to email them. Bartholomy said that's when they usually will ask for money.

"As soon as you engage with them that's when it's apparent what's afoot and they are looking to raise money," Bartholomy said.

This is not a new scam, Reba posted a statement on her verified Instagram page in 2018:

"IMPORTANT REMINDER: The ONLY official Reba profiles - on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - have a verified blue check mark. You will never receive a message from me asking for any personal information or money. Please be safe and do not respond if you receive a message asking for anything like this!"

"They are dipping into their bag of tricks. With the pandemic, the number of scams related to the pandemic is winding down, and so they are looking at things that have worked in the past so they are seeing if it will work now," Bartholomy said.

According to Bartholomy, it's always important to check the celebrity's real websites and know they usually will not reach out to people on social media asking for money.

