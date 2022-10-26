VERIFY: Are reports of tainted Halloween candy common in the Carolinas?

Some police departments are warning parents about the possibility of Halloween candy that's been tampered with, but experts say it's not a common problem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is just around the corner and in a few days, parents will be taking their kids trick-or-treating; however, police departments are already warning people about the possibility of candy that's been tampered with.

In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed an emerging trend of colorful fentanyl that looks like fruity candy. But is this something parents really need to be concerned about on Halloween?

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office posted a warning about drugs disguised as candy. They're asking parents to inspect their kids' treats before they eat them.

THE QUESTION

Are legitimate reports of contaminated Halloween candy common in the Charlotte area?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, legitimate reports of contaminated Halloween candy are note common in our area.

WHAT WE FOUND

The sheriff's office told VERIFY it hasn't had any incidents involving contaminated candy in children's Halloween baskets this year. Officials said they took the opportunity to put out the warning as a way to make parents aware that there are drugs packaged to look like candy. Aycock and Renfrow said something similar about the issue.

"Fortunately, in Matthews, this has never been an issue and hopefully never will be," Aycock said.

"I never have seen a case of an incident like that where a child was made sick where something was put into a candy, like drugs or poisons or a toxic substance," Renfrow said.

Aycock said that's because poisoning a child on Halloween would attract the attention of the police. Which is the last thing drug dealers want.

"This instance would be rare because the drug dealers and traffickers don't want it detected, and that's why they are packaging it this way," Aycock explained.

However, Aycock said it is still a good idea to check your child's child's candy before they consume it.

"Look at the packaging," he said. "Even if it's sealed, just be careful. Open it up with your child to make sure everything looks correct and everything matches."

The bigger danger, according to Aycock and Renfrow, is traffic. They said kids walking the streets on Halloween should be visible, stay in groups and always use crosswalks when going from house to house.

