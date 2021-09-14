x
VERIFY

Verify: Yes, CMPD Animal Care and Control will send you a post card to register your pet

The postcard gives prices to purchase pet licenses from CMPD Animal Care and Control.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A post on social media is asking if a registration postcard for pets is real or fake. 

The postcard gives prices to purchase pet licenses from CMPD Animal Care and Control. The reason people are asking if it's fake is that the mailing address to send money is listed in Texas. 

THE QUESTION:

Does CMPD Animal Care and Control send a postcard, and is the mailing address out of Texas? 

SOURCE

CMPD Animal Care and Control

ANSWER 

Yes, CMPD Animal Care and Control tell us after your pet receives a rabies shot, they will usually send a postcard asking for payment. The company CMPD Animal Care and Control works with is out of Irving, Texas. 

WHAT WE FOUND

CMPD Animal Care and Control officer Julia Conner said these licenses are required for people who own dogs, cats or ferrets in Mecklenburg County or the City of Charlotte. 

"The licensing also really helps because if your pet ever comes in to the shelter, chipping is the best way to do it," Conner said. "Those license tags help as well."

Conner said these licenses are usually mailed to people after their pet receives their rabies shot. 

"It’s required it is enforceable, and we will write citations if necessary," Conner. said.

Citations can start at $50.

"If you have a pet in Mecklenburg County or City of Charlotte, you have to register them," she said. "Not only is it a law, but it also helps us gauge how many pets are in our county." 

