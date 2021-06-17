VERIFY: Yes, Wall street-backed rental companies own thousands of homes in Mecklenburg County

According to data from UNC Urban Institute Wall street backed rental companies own 11,500 homes in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — QUESTION: Do, Wall Street-backed rental companies own thousands of homes in Mecklenburg County

ANSWER: Yes, they own around 11,500 homes, according to data from UNC Urban Institute

SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

UNC looked at data trends on who is buying homes. In their research, they examined property records to identify owners with more than 100 houses in Mecklenburg County. These companies are buying homes and then renting them out to tenants.

"Where they are concentrating most of their purchases is in middle-income areas and areas northeast and west of uptown, so there are definitely clusters where they are buying a lot of houses," said Portillo

These companies Portillo is talking about are six large wall-street backed rental companies.

"Our analysis found that most of their purchases are on the lower end of the price range below the median, so really in that starter home first purchase for someone, so that's where there is a lot of competition already," said Portillo.

Looking at the data from UNC, in total, these companies own a little under 11,500 homes in Mecklenburg County. To give some perspective, Mecklenburg County has more than 268 thousand single-family homes. These rental companies own about 4.3 percent of single-family in the county.

"The challenge for first-time homebuyers is probably the hardest that it has ever been," said Sisk.

Realtor Bobby Sisk said first-time buyers are not matches for companies with deep pockets and ready cash.

"When you are talking about homes that are 300 thousand that have a good potential to be a rental property that you are always competing with a corporate investor," said Sisk.

Portillo said when speaking with the rental companies, they explained they are helping families get into nice homes as renters, homes they would not have the means to purchase.