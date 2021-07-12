There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding this new variant, but doctors believe it has similar aspects to the other variants we have seen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So far, the omicron variant has been detected in more than a dozen states. It has yet to be found in North Carolina or South Carolina, but that is likely to change. There are still a lot of unknowns surrounding this new variant, but doctors believe it has similar aspects to the other variants we have seen.

THE QUESTION:

Are the symptoms of the omicron variant similar to other strains of COVID-19?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, the symptoms of the omicron variant are similar to other strains of COVID-19. However, the severity of those symptoms is still unknown.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to the CDC, on Nov. 24 the World Health Organization reported the new omicron variant. It was first discovered in South Africa and the first case in the US was confirmed on Dec. 1.

Dr. Priest said while it's a new variant, it's still a strain of COVID-19, which is a respiratory illness. Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue headache to name a few.

"There will be similar symptomatology fever aches and headaches and all the things with COVID," Dr. Priest said.

Both Dr. Robinson and Dr. Passaretti agree.

"We are seeing very similar presentations in terms of the same upper respiratory type of infection," Robinson agreed.

"I suspect similar to what we see with other respiratory viruses," Passaretti said.

However, all three doctors tell us what it still not know is how bad these symptoms can get.

"The most important question is the severity of illness with omicron, whether that differs in a good way, less severe or a very bad way, where it causes more severe illness, we are working hard to figure that out," Passaretti said.

