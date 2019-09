WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. —

Watauga High School was placed on a brief lockdown after school officials investigated an online threat.

According to Watauga County High School the online threat of violence forced the school to go on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement investigates.

School officials report extra officers are at school as a precaution.

