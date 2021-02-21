Border Patrol seizes 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes worth more than $2.8M

'Bico,' a CBP narcotic detector dog sniffed out the drugs.

CINCINNATI — "That's not frosted flakes," the U.S. Border Control and Protection said in a release after finding 44 pounds of cocaine coated corn flakes in Ohio.

According to CBP officers, the cereal shipment originated from South America and was on its way to Hong Kong. The agency says the amount of cocaine found could have a street value of up to $2,822,400.

"Bico," a CBP Narcotic Detector Dog, sniffed out the shipment and alerted officers, the release said.

Officers say when they opened the box, the cereal had white powder inside and the flakes were coated "with a grayish substance." Tests of the powder and flakes came back positive for cocaine, officers said.

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public," Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in the statement.

CBP said he "emphasized that smugglers will hide narcotics in anything imaginable.