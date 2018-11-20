NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans man has been arrested for allegedly claiming he was going to “blow the bathroom." But, the guy claims it's not what you think.

Arthur Posey, 30, says he just meant he needed to poop really bad, according to NOLA.com.

Employees aren't so sure.

According to NOLA.com, one restaurant worker at the Willie's Chicken Shack told investigators Posey never mentioned a bowel movement.

And, TMZ reports employees are claiming he actually said: "Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

Posey was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with two counts of communicating false information about an arson. He is expected in court later this month.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP