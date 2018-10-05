CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’re worried you’ll have to go through life without something to remember the upcoming Royal Wedding, don’t worry.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers have you covered.

Just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19, the Grasshoppers will celebrate the occasion by giving the first 1,000 fans in attendance bobbleheads of the Royal Couple.

We cordially invite you to attend a red-carpet celebration of the Royal Wedding on Saturday, May 19th 🎉💍👑https://t.co/1m0jtBaFp3 pic.twitter.com/sbvcjT5C8B — Greensboro Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) April 27, 2018

On top of the giveaway, one lucky couple in attendance will be named the Royal Couple of the game. The perks include a chauffeured entrance to home plate in a London Taxi, a cape and crown, and tickets behind home plate.

© 2018 WCNC