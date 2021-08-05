x
Weird

'See you soon, idiots': NC man puts 13-foot skeleton in his yard to encourage vaccinations

Jesse Jones is known for his lavish Halloween displays. Now, he's using those decorations to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in his neighborhood.
RALEIGH, N.C. — No, Halloween hasn't come early this year, but you might think it has if you walked down Oakwood Avenue in downtown Raleigh. 

Jesse Jones has lived on the corner of Oakwood Avenue and East Street in Raleigh for 14 years and is known for his lavish Halloween displays. This time, he's using his decorations to encourage people to get vaccinated

He hopes it will at least convince one person to get vaccinated with his yard display, which includes a 13-foot skeleton depicting an unvaccinated person, with a sign hanging on him that says, "Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots!"

There are also several tombstones representing unvaccinated people, some with political messages, like "I listened to Trump" and "I got my news from Fox."

