Jahmir Young scored 19 points to lead Charlotte over Florida International 75-49 on Saturday for its seventh straight win at home.

Jordan Shepherd added 16 points for Charlotte (12-7, 6-2 C-USA). Eric Lovett had 15 points for FIU.

Charlotte scored a season-best 46 points in the second half while FIU put up a season-low 23 points after halftime.

Charlotte will visit Louisiana Tech on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.