Charlotte Checkers, Texas Stars impacted by COVID-19 protocols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Hockey League announced on Monday, Dec. 27, that five teams are being impacted by league COVID-19 protocols.

The teams include the Charlotte Checkers, Abbotsford Canucks, Cleveland Monsters, San Diego Gulls and Texas Stars.

Charlotte was scheduled to play Texas on the road on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Both of the games have been postponed. Rescheduled dates for games are to be determined.

You can find the full list of games postponed below:

Wed., Dec. 29 – Cleveland at Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #419)

– Cleveland at Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #419) Wed., Dec. 29 – Henderson at San Diego (AHL Game #421)

– Henderson at San Diego (AHL Game #421) Thu., Dec. 30 – Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #425)

– Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #425) Fri., Dec. 31 – Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #430)

– Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #430) Fri., Dec. 31 – Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #434)

– Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #434) Fri., Dec. 31 – Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #437)

– Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #437) Sat., Jan. 1 – Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #442)

– Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #442) Sat., Jan. 1 – Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #444)

According to the AHL, all affected organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

The Checkers were scheduled to be on holiday break until Dec. 31.

The team is an affiliate with the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken this year. A Checkers spokesperson confirmed with WCNC Charlotte last week the team actually had a number of players called up to the Panthers to cover for the NHL-based COVID absences.

COVID-19 protocol concerns also remain with the NHL.

