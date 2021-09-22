2022 ACC Baseball Championship returns to Charlotte

The 2022 ACC Baseball Championship will return to Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We’re excited to have the ACC Baseball Championship return to the city of Charlotte for the second consecutive year,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D said. “The Charlotte Knights, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte, continue to be outstanding partners. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans enjoyed a tremendous experience in Charlotte during the 2021 event, and we know that will only continue as we all look forward to our 2022 ACC Baseball Championship.”

The ACC Baseball Championship will return to Truist Field in 2022.



The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region three times with Duke winning the 2021 title, while Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship and Wake Forest captured the 2001 title, with both latter tournaments held in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

“We are very pleased to host the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte,” Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski stated.



Truist Field, located in Uptown, opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, a Triple-A minor league baseball team.



“We look forward to hosting ACC baseball fans in Charlotte this upcoming May,” Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation said. “The Charlotte Knights, CSF, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte have been working diligently together to ensure a first-class experience and we look forward to welcoming the ACC back to the Queen City.”



