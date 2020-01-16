CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Thursday that they will be extending the safety netting at BB&T Ballpark ahead of the 2020 baseball season.

In 2016, the team extended its safety net around parts of the stands in an effort to block fans from being hit by anything during games. There have been multiple scary situations at ballparks across the country. As a result, teams have been keeping a close eye on how to prevent balls and bats from putting fans in danger.

The team's netting ran to the end of each dugout during the 2019 season. Several major league teams, including the Washington Nationals, extended their safety nets from foul pole to foul pole.

The Knights tweeted a photo Thursday showing crews putting up the extended netting at BB&T Ballpark. The team has not yet announced which sections will be protected by the new net.

The Knights open the 2020 home season on Thursday, April 16 vs Durham.

On Tuesday, the Knights introduced Gastonia native Wes Helms as the team's new manager. Helms, the 22nd manager in team history, played for the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies during his playing career.

