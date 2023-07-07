These Charlotte area standouts are predicted to be chosen in the MLB Draft

The MLB Draft begins Sunday with the first five rounds of the selection process. At least four Charlotte area players are expected to be chosen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A highly anticipated day has arrived for high school and college baseball players across the nation.

The 2023 MLB Draft begins Sunday with the first two rounds, along with competitive balance rounds and compensation picks. The draft continues on Monday and Tuesday for the remaining part of the selection process.

At least five players from the Charlotte area are among MLB's top 250 prospects and expect to have their names called during the draft.

Rhett Lowder (East Rowan HS, Wake Forest)

The top Charlotte area choice was Rhett Lowder, a right-handed pitcher from Salisbury's East Rowan High School who spent three years playing for Wake Forest University.

Lowder was selected by the Cincinnati Reds as the seventh pick in the draft.

Lowder was the sixth-best player and second-best pitcher in the draft, according to MLB analysts.

The top pitcher in the draft, LSU's Paul Skenes, played against Lowder in a College World Series pitching duel for the ages. After 10 scoreless innings, LSU won 2-0 in the 11th inning as both starting pitchers put up a remarkable performance.

Lowder allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out six batters through seven innings of work.

That performance wasn't an anomaly. Lowder put up a 1.87 ERA during the 2023 season and held an undefeated 15-0 record in 19 appearances. Lowder managed over 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023.

Before attending Wake Forest, Lowder excelled for the East Rowan Mustangs where he had a career ERA under one.

Cade Kuehler (Cuthbertson HS, Campbell University)

Waxhaw native Cade Kuehler is another highly-regarded pitcher in this year's draft. Kuehler is the 59th-ranked prospect in the draft.

Kuehler enters the draft after his junior year at Campbell University.

With the Fighting Camels, Kuehler held a 3.54 career ERA and made the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team after his sophomore season, a first-ever honor for a Campbell player.

MLB analysts credit Kuehler's high-speed fastball as his best pitch.

Kuehler graduated from Cuthbertson High School in 2020 where he held a practically perfect 0.25 ERA.

Michael Carico (Davidson)

The highest-rated position player from the Charlotte area is Michael Carico, a catcher entering the draft after spending three years at Davidson College.

Carico is the 110th-ranked player and fourth-highest-ranked catcher in the draft, according to MLB analysts.

Carico's stock skyrocketed after his sophomore season in 2022 when he led NCAA Division I in on-base percentage (.559) and on-base plus slugging (1.402).

MLB analysts say that Carico's catching and fielding skills will need to improve after he's drafted for him to become a prominent player.

Carico enrolled at Davidson after graduating from Glenn High School in Kernersville, North Carolina.

Jake Cunningham (Ardrey Kell HS, Charlotte)

The highest-ranked Charlotte 49ers player is Jake Cunningham, an outfielder who graduated from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte.

Cunningham is the 147th-ranked prospect in this year's draft.

MLB analysts say Cunningham has "some of the best all-around tools in the college class." Cunningham batted .348 in the 2023 season and launched 30 home runs.

Still, analysts worry about Cunningham's batting skills.

Cunningham spent two seasons in the Cape Cod League, a collegiate wooden bat summer league, and batted just .200/.367/.517 in 11 games.

Chance Mako (East Rowan HS)

Another East Rowan Mustang pitching standout is set to be chosen within the first five rounds.

Chance Mako, a right-handed pitcher, is the 162nd-ranked player in this year's draft, according to MLB analysts.

Mako graduated in 2023 and committed to North Carolina State. If he chooses to attend college instead of going pro, he'll be draft eligible again in 2025.

MLB analysts note that some of Mako's best highlights are back-to-back 25-strikeout games in 2023, both resulting in 1-0 victories for East Rowan.

Charlotte area players in MLB

If these players make it up the ranks of baseball all the way to the majors, they won't be the only ones from the Charlotte area.